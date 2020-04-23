Is it safe to use c13 to c14 power cable extender to get a longer battery cord?

xuerebx

Oct 21, 2007
I have an HP Omen 2019, and the power cable and battery pack, but the power cable (the top cable) is a bit short. I was wondering if:

(1) I could use a Power Extension Cable - IEC C13 to C14 between the top cable and the battery pack to extend the length.

(2) Alternatively, I can purchase a power cable to replace the original one, but I'm not sure if it's safe (due to voltage etc).

Is the first option safe and simple?
Thanks!
 
ryan_975

Feb 6, 2006
C13/C14 connectors are rated for 15a. Your laptop isn’t going to pull anywhere near that. So either option will work as long as you get a good quality product. Personally, the second option is more appealing.
 
Makes sense - I just wanted to be sure. I've just went with the second option and ordered a long cable. Thanks!
 
