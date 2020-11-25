Is it really not possible to play BF1 with a 2500K Sandy Bridge CPU?

D

DaRuSsIaMaN

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2007
Messages
1,209
Maybe a stupid question... Sorry if so, lol.

I barely play any games, but recently my roommate and I were thinking we want to play Battlefield 1. So, I just wanted to double-check: is it really not possible to set the game to all the lowest settings and play it on my 2500K Sandy Bridge CPU? The minimum requirements list a 6600K.

Just curious: what exactly determines the system requirements? It's pretty much entirely due to graphics, isn't it? So, even the lowest settings have graphics that require "lots" of CPU power, right? (At least in my mind, this counts as lots, considering that this CPU is perfectly fine for all my typical computing activities lol.)
 
K

KATEKATEKATE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
389
What GPU are you using? Is your 2500K overclocked? How much RAM? A quick search seems to show Youtubers successfully running BF1 on a 2500K so it should work but it depends on your graphics card. Personally I've flouted minimum system requirements many times and been ok. Graphics quality settings do make a difference on CPU usage but obviously not as much as GPU. A CPU that's not fast enough can cause loss of framerate, or inconsistent framerate (stuttering).

Because I'm bored, I'm installing BF1 on my i5 2500 (non-K) system (see sig) right now and I'll let you know soon how it goes :)
 
L

lightsout

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 15, 2014
Messages
1,147
You can definitely play it, but those games like cores, I had a 4 core and it hindered performance quite a bit on the GPU, think I was rocking a 1080ti with a 4570s (low clocks). This is a
similar chip with no hyper threading. Swapped for a 6/12 chip and all was well.
 
