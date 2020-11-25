Is it really not possible to play BF1 with a 2500K Sandy Bridge CPU?

Maybe a stupid question... Sorry if so, lol.



I barely play any games, but recently my roommate and I were thinking we want to play Battlefield 1. So, I just wanted to double-check: is it really not possible to set the game to all the lowest settings and play it on my 2500K Sandy Bridge CPU? The minimum requirements list a 6600K.



Just curious: what exactly determines the system requirements? It's pretty much entirely due to graphics, isn't it? So, even the lowest settings have graphics that require "lots" of CPU power, right? (At least in my mind, this counts as lots, considering that this CPU is perfectly fine for all my typical computing activities lol.)