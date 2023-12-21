Is it ram, chip, mobo or me?

I am about to build my daughter a pc using my old motherboard and a new 5800x3d. My board is an Asrock x570 Taichi. My old cpu is a ryzen 3700x. When I built the pc I paired it with 4x8GB of trident z rgb 3600 memory. I have never been able to get the board to launch with xmp profiles enabled, it defaults back to stock speeds. I have updated bios several times, that has not worked. I even used ryzen ram calculator and the bios simply defaulted to stock again. When using HWmonitor's software if I click on the ram my pc freezes. I have been a builder for 20 years. I simply like hardware and watercooling, I do not overclock my cpus or gpus just want my parts to run forever under load at advertised speeds. I have an unused 32 gb kit of corsair dominator 3200. I would prefer not to complete a watercooled hardline build and have to take it apart because the ram cannot hit xmp speeds.



My embarrassing question is this: What is the most likely culprit? Board, CPU, or bad ram? I know this is trivial, the computer worked fine for me without a crash or error for 2 years unless I would run a ram test with AIDA64 or click on the ram tab with HWinfo. Should I plug in the 5800x3d and the 3600 ram or the brand new in the box 3200?