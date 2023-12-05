Is it possible to view the history of a drive's activity in windows

I just had a subfolder with multiple subfolders inside of it vanish from one of my drives. It was several hundred gigs in size and I did not delete it. Thankfully the data was backed up but I have no clue why it's gone. It was a subfolder inside a parent folder. And there are 4 or 5 other folders in that same parent folder. And those are all still there. So I have no idea why the particular one vanished. I would like to be able to see some sort of history of activity for that drive or for windows actionsto find out what in the heck hhappened. As well as to find out if other folders were deleted as well without my knowledge.



Is it possible to view this in Windows 11?