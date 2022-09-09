Is it possible to repair a Blu-Ray burner that no longer reads DVDs?

A

athenian200

Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2012
Messages
835
I have this Blu-Ray burner that can no longer read DVDs, and I confirmed it was a hardware problem. It can still playback Blu-Ray discs, but I have a huge library of both software and movie DVDs and that is unfortunately a deal breaker. I wound up having to replace the Blu-Ray player with a DVD-RW drive that I had lying around.

So I'm just wondering, can those drives be repaired when they develop issues that prevent them from reading DVDs? It reminds me a lot of an issue I had on a PS2 I once owned, where it suddenly wasn't able to play PS1 games anymore but still worked fine with PS2 games. I'm starting to think that a lot of optical drives develop random issues that prevent the reading of media smaller than what they are rated for very early in life. The thing is, it's not even a very old drive... I bought the Blu-Ray burner in 2021, and it was manufactured December of 2020. So it lasted a little over a year.
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
9,055
The DVD laser is dead. You will more then likely need to replace the entire laser assembly. Good luck trying to find parts for a random PC blu-ray burner. You better off just buying a new one.
 
Susquehannock

Susquehannock

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
4,305
Just to cover all bases. Have you re-installed the device firmware? Has fixed similar issues for me in the past.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top