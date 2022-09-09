Is it possible to repair a Blu-Ray burner that no longer reads DVDs?

I have this Blu-Ray burner that can no longer read DVDs, and I confirmed it was a hardware problem. It can still playback Blu-Ray discs, but I have a huge library of both software and movie DVDs and that is unfortunately a deal breaker. I wound up having to replace the Blu-Ray player with a DVD-RW drive that I had lying around.



So I'm just wondering, can those drives be repaired when they develop issues that prevent them from reading DVDs? It reminds me a lot of an issue I had on a PS2 I once owned, where it suddenly wasn't able to play PS1 games anymore but still worked fine with PS2 games. I'm starting to think that a lot of optical drives develop random issues that prevent the reading of media smaller than what they are rated for very early in life. The thing is, it's not even a very old drive... I bought the Blu-Ray burner in 2021, and it was manufactured December of 2020. So it lasted a little over a year.