Is it possible to (non-permanently) write protect an ATMega32U4?

I have an Idobo75 clone based on the ATMega32U4. I'm still not sure exactly what happened, but during an improper shutdown (my fault I 100% admit!) it stopped working with my computers, yet, interestingly enough still functioned enough to do things like switch layers (I have it programmed to change the backlight depending on the layer) which clued me in to the fact it wasn't truly dead. I tried reflashing it and lo and behold, it works 100% normally again now. My best conclusion is somewhere along the way of the improper shutdown some bit of the firmware was damaged. Since it stays writable so you can do things like change layouts in programs such as VIA this does at least seem theoretically possible.



What I'd like to know and at least try and see what happens in this regard is to see if there is a way I can sort of write protect the firmware. In my attempts to google I've found some vague mention of fuses, but that obviously would be a mostly permanent solution (depending on implementation, I'm not sure. Perhaps 100% permanent.) This is a bit extreme and would probably be more trouble than it's worth in case I ever need to change anything else (possible, though things are mostly finalized at this point so I honestly don't know for sure.) I'd definitely rather not do this, but anyway, it may require an external programmer and I'm not really setup for that. I'm wondering if there is something simple I can do with, say, avrdude or whatever just to temporarily mark it as write protected that can be disabled via the same method.



Is this even possible?