Is it possible to dual boot Windows/SteamOS?

Is it possible? Any good tutorials? How would it run on my Laptop?

Processor
1x 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-10750H Processor(Core™ i7-10750H)
Memory
1x 16GB DDR4 2933
Operating System
Windows 10 Home 64(EN:English)
Hard Drive
1x 1TB PCIe TLC
Wireless Network
1x Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX; Bluetooth® 5.0 or above
Ports
1x RJ45 port with Giga Lan; HDMI 2.0; Combo jack; 1 Type C (USB3.1 GEN1+DP1.2)
Camera
1x 720P HD with Array Microphone & Privacy Shutter
Graphics
1x GeForce RTX 2060 6GB
Monitor
17.3 FHD 144Hz
Included Warranty
1Y Legion Sup

Thank You!
 
yes, with an "unofficial" version and grub.
maybe. google shows a tonne...
possibly. its supposed to auto-update drivers but im not sure how wide hardware support is.
it doesnt seem too hard if you can follow some directions. its basically; install windows, install steamos, load grub, update steamos and reboot to your new dual boot menu.

1661817561613.png
 
I found this tutorial and it seems doable if only I had 2 computers, One for the install and one to read the instructions off of. I don't think I could do this without having the instructions to follow step by step.
 
yeah that'd be a pain but you could write it down or use your phone but i wouldnt do it on your only system.
 
