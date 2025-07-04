  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Is it possible to downgrade from Win 11 to Win 10?

Do you keep all your data files in partition C? If so I suggest that you create additional partiions D, E, etc and move all your data files there.

THEN do a full backup. Macrium Reflect 8 is still free.

Then try to install Win 10 over 11. My guess is that won't work. So you would need to wipe the C partition clean, then do a "new install" of Win 10. Be sure to use the 2H22 release. Don't forget that Windows 10 goes EOL in October.
 
you can for a short while after an upgrade from 10, but youll loose the option after a few updates. if it started as 11, no.
 
Deadjasper said:
11 is doo doo, unless it's the enterprise edition. Then it's a cow patty.
Click to expand...
Everyone says that about every new version. I am perfectly happy with win11 pro. I rarely use the start menu except to search anyway, so it functions the same as win10 for me but with some modern improvements such as the cpu scheduler.
 
saintobi said:
What's your reason for downgrading?
I'm using windows 10 and planning to upgrade.
Please inform me.
Click to expand...
Try it out for yourself and see how ridiculous it is. Plenty of threads around here explaining the pros and cons. Windows 11, for me, is much slower in day to day tasks than Windows 10.
 
Omg people. 10s security support ends in 3 months. It doesn't matter what any of us think about it when support is going to end in 12 weeks.

And "performance" just isn't that bad compared to 10. You are not being objective on that. I'm also perfectly happy with 11 pro's general performance and I still do installs of both operating systems every week.

But Ill give you a useful alternative. You'd be better off doing a Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC install and "doing something" about the activation vs. installing Win 10 this late in the game. You'll get a clean fast usable install, probably fixing your beefs with the regular version.
 
Advil said:
Omg people. 10s security support ends in 3 months. It doesn't matter what any of us think about it when support is going to end in 12 weeks.

And "performance" just isn't that bad compared to 10. You are not being objective on that. I'm also perfectly happy with 11 pro's general performance and I still do installs of both operating systems every week.

But Ill give you a useful alternative. You'd be better off doing a Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC install and "doing something" about the activation vs. installing Win 10 this late in the game. You'll get a clean fast usable install, probably fixing your beefs with the regular version.
Click to expand...
Windows 11 IoT is admittedly, very good.
 
techie81 said:
Try it out for yourself and see how ridiculous it is. Plenty of threads around here explaining the pros and cons. Windows 11, for me, is much slower in day to day tasks than Windows 10.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I can tell the slowness when I hit ctrl+v to paste. It takes about 0.02ms longer and totally kills my work flow. :(
 
Advil said:
Omg people. 10s security support ends in 3 months. It doesn't matter what any of us think about it when support is going to end in 12 weeks.
Click to expand...

Microsoft is offering to extend it a year for 1000 points, or if you let them have your backups, or for $30. They extended support for 7 and XP a long time too. Eventually, support will end, but that's true for 11 too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top