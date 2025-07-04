Is it possible to downgrade from Win 11 to Win 10?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
What's your reason for downgrading?Can you go backwards and keep all your files?
Everyone says that about every new version. I am perfectly happy with win11 pro. I rarely use the start menu except to search anyway, so it functions the same as win10 for me but with some modern improvements such as the cpu scheduler.11 is doo doo, unless it's the enterprise edition. Then it's a cow patty.
Try it out for yourself and see how ridiculous it is. Plenty of threads around here explaining the pros and cons. Windows 11, for me, is much slower in day to day tasks than Windows 10.What's your reason for downgrading?
I'm using windows 10 and planning to upgrade.
Please inform me.
Windows 11 IoT is admittedly, very good.Omg people. 10s security support ends in 3 months. It doesn't matter what any of us think about it when support is going to end in 12 weeks.
And "performance" just isn't that bad compared to 10. You are not being objective on that. I'm also perfectly happy with 11 pro's general performance and I still do installs of both operating systems every week.
But Ill give you a useful alternative. You'd be better off doing a Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC install and "doing something" about the activation vs. installing Win 10 this late in the game. You'll get a clean fast usable install, probably fixing your beefs with the regular version.
Yeah, I can tell the slowness when I hit ctrl+v to paste. It takes about 0.02ms longer and totally kills my work flow.Try it out for yourself and see how ridiculous it is. Plenty of threads around here explaining the pros and cons. Windows 11, for me, is much slower in day to day tasks than Windows 10.
Omg people. 10s security support ends in 3 months. It doesn't matter what any of us think about it when support is going to end in 12 weeks.