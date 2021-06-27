Is it possible to disable Minimum Performance Percentage?

I have a Dell Inspiron 3551 going on 8 years old laptop. Just recently i accidentally cought the AC chord and damaged the tip of the chord as well as the socket, which resulted in not being able to move the laptop or AC chord when plugged in because if i do, the laptop loses power and switches off. Well the bigger issue is that, when i turn it back on, I get 23% of my CPU power only which results in 0.50 GHz.

Is there a way to switch it off? Any additional information needed, i will provide!

Thank You very much in advance!

Edit: My laptop works fine, until i accidentally move it, then because of fragile AC adapter connection, it switches off, which is understandable, but when i power it back on, it runs in Low Frequency Mode until i shut it down, start up again - runs full power!