Is it possible to disable Minimum Performance Percentage?

I have a Dell Inspiron 3551 going on 8 years old laptop. Just recently i accidentally cought the AC chord and damaged the tip of the chord as well as the socket, which resulted in not being able to move the laptop or AC chord when plugged in because if i do, the laptop loses power and switches off. Well the bigger issue is that, when i turn it back on, I get 23% of my CPU power only which results in 0.50 GHz.
Is there a way to switch it off? Any additional information needed, i will provide!
Thank You very much in advance!
Edit: My laptop works fine, until i accidentally move it, then because of fragile AC adapter connection, it switches off, which is understandable, but when i power it back on, it runs in Low Frequency Mode until i shut it down, start up again - runs full power!
 
nope. it means that its not detecting the a/c adapter correctly, due to the damage, and is going into low power mode. you need to get the socket fixed and probably replace the a/c adapter.
 
Sorry, I might have been not fully clear with the issue I am having. The laptop works fine as it is, BUT when the AC tip moves in the socket and it suddenly switches off, THEN when i switch it on, it uses Low Frequency Mode. I fix it by either pressing power button for 5 seconds to power it down or just shut down from start menu. then I boot up and it works as it is supposed to. So my question is how can i avoid Laptop booting in LFM right away?
 
reflexx said:
Sorry, I might have been not fully clear with the issue I am having. The laptop works fine as it is, BUT when the AC tip moves in the socket and it suddenly switches off, THEN when i switch it on, it uses Low Frequency Mode. I fix it by either pressing power button for 5 seconds to power it down or just shut down from start menu. then I boot up and it works as it is supposed to. So my question is how can i avoid Laptop booting in LFM right away?
you cant, you need to get it fixed.
 
Pendragon's right, it's a low-level mechanism preventing additional damage and instability. If the socket is compromised even partially then it will degrade even faster over time due to increased resistance and heating.
These laptops IIRC have the power socket in the form of a module that plugs in to the laptop's board making the repair quite simple and cheap.
 
Forget about the damage.
The real issue in question occured even before the damage.
Imagine You unplug AC chord from Your laptop. Laptop shuts down, because You dont have battery. Unexpected shut down (or something it's called in logs).
Then, immediately powering it back on, You get LFM. which in my case is 23% and results in 0.50GHz. HOW TO GET RID OF THIS MODE ENTIRELY? nothing in BIOS.
 
