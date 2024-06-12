Is it possible to bind a system fan to GPU temperature?

I mounted some fans to the side of my case to help my GPU since it was hitting it's temperature limit in my case, but it only helps if either I manually set the fans to max which is way too loud, or by chance the case fan those site fans are tied to is running high. I assumed that part of the case fans would respond to the GPU but they do not. Is there any software out there where I can set it so if the GPU is running hot it makes a case fan run faster? This is a Dell Precision T5810 Desktop so a lot of the older fan control software I tried doesn't seem to be able to be able to see the system fans either.