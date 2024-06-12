Is it possible to bind a system fan to GPU temperature?

I mounted some fans to the side of my case to help my GPU since it was hitting it's temperature limit in my case, but it only helps if either I manually set the fans to max which is way too loud, or by chance the case fan those site fans are tied to is running high. I assumed that part of the case fans would respond to the GPU but they do not. Is there any software out there where I can set it so if the GPU is running hot it makes a case fan run faster? This is a Dell Precision T5810 Desktop so a lot of the older fan control software I tried doesn't seem to be able to be able to see the system fans either.
 
thats typical on oem systems. you could try speedfan, its worked on a few oem laptops for me but its still not guaranteed. could also look for a usb fan controller.
 
Isn't SpeedFan very old and not recommended anymore? I know I tried that one and it didn't work.
 
hence "not guaranteed"
yes its old, but if it works it works.
also, "software i tried" is awfully vague...
get a usb fan controller
 
another option would be a fan with its own thermal sensor.

i had a fan with like a thin plastic thermal sensor on a cable, it was to stick in a heatsink before all the fancy motherboard stuff became standard. that could work for you if they still make them.
 
Argus monitor (paying software) does it nicely. Case Fans are adjusted to both CPU and GPU Fans.
 
Screen Shot FYI : Maximum Temp of either CPU or GPU
Argus Monitor.jpg
 
I've seen a few of these out in the wild.
That case design is a thermal nightmare for a gaming or production rig.

I would invest in some headphones, crank the fans and take the side off when gaming or rendering just to prolong the life of that 2060S.

1718295311897.jpeg
 
