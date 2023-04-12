Is it posable that the AMD Intermittent System Stutter Experienced with fTPM caused data loss? High SSD temps?

I have an AMD setup that had been fine for the last 2 years or so but a few months back I upgraded to Win11 on a work boot drive and a boot drive for gaming. Both are NVMe SSDs.About a month ago I had a few large CD ISO files go bad and had to download them again. Then a few weeks ago a number of VM files went missing and others were corrupted 0 bytes. Out of 6 VMs only one showed up in VMware Workstation and had all the files but still would not boot. Luckily I'd just backed them up to the NAS.I don't know if the RAM or CPU are having issues. I ran Prime95 for a few days with no errors.I'd not looked at motherboard firmware for some time and sure enough there was one for the AMD fTPM issue. After installing it the system seems a little more responsive.The second data loss and corruption was with the VMs files. On Friday I backed them all up and then when I went to use it again on Monday files where missing and others corrupt.Over that weekend I did use the PC but I used the other boot drive for that. I've had it setup this way almost 3 years. The work boot SSD is not mounted in when using the gaming boot drive. I don't have any hacked apps just play games from Steam and Epic and so on.But the VMs are on that game boot drive. About a month ago I upgraded from a 2TB SN850 to a 4TB SN850X. I've been using that Game boot drive from extra VM drive space with the 2TB and now the 4TB version.It seems fine but the system seemed fine for the last 3 yeas.Could cutting power after the PC is off be an issue? The Game boot drive had issues shutting down. It would randomly reboot after a time. Only that Game boot drive though. I had gotten in the habit of turning off the power supply after gaming.On the one hand I feel like it could be the drives. There are a few folks that have had bad WD SN850 and SN850X drives. The SMART stats all look good but the older 2TB SN850 can no longer run the SMART test without failing but I'm no longer using it. The new 4TB SN850X can run both the long and short tests but it's the one with the file issues. Also, that same Monday the older Samsung work only SSD that I had also upgraded to Win11 stopped booting into Windows. I can't repair it and it says there are no restore points. The Samsung software says there are no errors but they don't let you run a SMART test. I can mount the drive in another OS and read the files.Random issues stink.Do you think it could be temperature related? I'd not really thought about it as all the m.2 SSDs have a heatsink that came with the motherboard installed but looking at the SN850 and SN850X they idle at 40-50 °C and when coping lots of files they get up to 70-75 °C.There is a bit of back and forth on weather it's better for them to be warm or cold. Like the controller on the SSD should be cooled if you can but the NAND should be hot to write but cold to better retain data. So as usual you can't win.