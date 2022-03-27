Is it okay to stack the thermal pads? If yes how?

Hi,

I will be replacing various GPUs' and laptops' thermal pads and as you already might know, thickness of these pads vary from laptops to GPUs. I looked on various internet forums but couldn't actually find anything useful. Some say it is okay to stack and some say to put a little thermal paste between them. My intend was to buy only one 0.5mm sheet and stack them as it will be too expensive to buy 0.5mm 1mm 1.5mm 2mm sheets separately.



So what are your suggestions on this?