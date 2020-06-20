Is it okay to run a D5 try and topless for a couple seconds?

Since I moved my D5 into my new Heatkiller Tube, it's been making this annoying tic-tic-tic sound. I originally thought the top of the impeller was chattering against the pump volute, so I sanded a few thousandths of the plastic off the impeller and didn't tighten the screws down as tight next time - it still made the same noise.



In the interest of troubleshooting I'd like to run the pump outside the pumptop for a couple seconds to see if it makes the sound there. This shouldn't hurt anything as long as I don't exceed a couple seconds, right?