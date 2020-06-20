Is it okay to run a D5 dry and topless for a couple seconds?

I think you hit the nail on the head. You've got to be careful of aftermarket parts. I've seen 3 or 4 different thickness orings on various d5 pumptops and reservoirs. From bp, xspc, ek, swiftech, barrow and koolance. There's no ryhme nor reason either. I've got a bp res oring (bright yellow) that is far smaller than any of my orings including another pair of black bp orings for a dual pump top. The pair that came with the dualtop match the ek swiftech and koolance pump orings. While an xspc res oring is alot beefier than any of my pump orings. The oring from a ek xtop is also thinner than the pump orings. For some reason manufacturers aren't always sticking to the correct specs.It may not seem significant but the wrong size orings can cause rubbing if it's too thick and leaks if it's too thin.