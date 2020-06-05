Is it normal that on some cases (F-Define R6 my new case) don't work well with all USB drives ?

My issue is my Kingston 64GB DataTraveler Elite G2 USB thumb drive and a Mushkin thumb can't be used with this case. They worked with my old Fractal case and works with my friends PC also. Also keep in mind that I'm still using the same motherboard as I was before with my old case. But for some reason when I switched to this case and when I plug the Kingston USB thumb drive in it, it makes the PC act erratically for example the mouse pointer movies all choppy and the desktop is choppy and freezing up too, but it goes back to normal after I remove the thumb drive.







My SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB 3.0 and my SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 64GB work just fine.



Why does this happen ?