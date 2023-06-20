Is it normal for Fenix Torch night battery to drop a lot thru time without use?

Happy Hopping
https://www.thegadgetcompany.com/fenix-tk72r-rechargeable-led-9000-lumens.html
I bought this in Xmas 2019. I charge it about 2 to 3 times per yr., as I only use it as an emergency. I notice the battery drop by itself, not just a bit, but a lot. Just all by itself w/o use, thru time say, in a 6 mth. time frame. But according to the spec., it's Li Ion battery.
Other Li Ion battery gadget that I use, such as cellular phone, doesn't drop like this
today, I charge the battery either the 1st or 2nd time this yr. It only charge up to 92%, then drop back to 90%. So I check online, this battery is at $100
is the above normal? i.e., are they suppose to drop non-stop by itself w/o use?
