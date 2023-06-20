Is it normal for Fenix Torch night battery to drop a lot thru time without use?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,584
https://www.thegadgetcompany.com/fenix-tk72r-rechargeable-led-9000-lumens.html

I bought this in Xmas 2019. I charge it about 2 to 3 times per yr., as I only use it as an emergency. I notice the battery drop by itself, not just a bit, but a lot. Just all by itself w/o use, thru time say, in a 6 mth. time frame. But according to the spec., it's Li Ion battery.

Other Li Ion battery gadget that I use, such as cellular phone, doesn't drop like this

today, I charge the battery either the 1st or 2nd time this yr. It only charge up to 92%, then drop back to 90%. So I check online, this battery is at $100

is the above normal? i.e., are they suppose to drop non-stop by itself w/o use?
 
Some flashlights have been nicknamed 'vampires' (draining the battery when not in use). I'm not sure if that model is one such but I've owned one from another well regarded brand that was and it was annoying (in my case there was a workaround to avoid terminal contacts by unscrewing the body slightly).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top