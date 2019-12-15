Is it my GPU, PSU, or Monitor?

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by ThomPaine, Dec 15, 2019 at 12:06 PM.

    ThomPaine

    n00b

    I'm seeing some bad behavior, and I'm wondering if anyone can tell me what part is failing based on the behavior. This is a desktop with a fairly new 1060, but every other part is about 10 years old. So far I'm seeing two things:

    1. Red pixels flashing all over the screen. I can only easily see them where the current color is black or red, but the flashing/static appears as bright red. This doesn't seem to be tied to heavy load or long uptime, but it does come and go.
    2. The entire screen briefly flashing to static many times. This seems to happen when I load certain web pages, and then goes away when I close them.

    Is this definitely a GPU problem, or could it be the PSU or monitor? Is it possible it's a cable issue?
     
    xx0xx

    Gawd

    I was going to say to test the monitor/cables/etc- which may still be an okay idea... just to be sure.

    However, your point #2 hones in on the issue a bit, IMHO- because the issue seems related to "certain web pages" and it goes away when those pages are closed (is it always the same ones - are they always ones with video or higher-GPU stress?) that tells me that it's probably not a simple signal (cable/monitor) issue, but a GPU/PSU issue. Clean-reinstall the driver if you haven't already. However, is one of those particular pages Netflix (or other DRMd video) and are you by chance using HDMI? If so, I'm curious if the static could be a side-effect of a failed DRM/HDCP handshake. There's some discussion about it online.

    I'm curious if the GPU is artifacting or periodically dropping under any amount of stress. Are you able to play any games? What happens if you try? It either sounds to me like the GPU is shot or the PSU is not properly supplying it with power.

    From what you've described so far there a lot of possibilities, but the combo of problem #1 and #2 makes me lean towards GPU/PSU.
     
    defaultluser

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    Do you have onboard graphics? That would be worth a quick test.

    If it continues to happen with the graphics card removed, then you have other issues.
     
    PeaKr

    Gawd

    Also rule out your monitor by plugging it into a TV.
     
