Is it my GPU, PSU, or Monitor?

I'm seeing some bad behavior, and I'm wondering if anyone can tell me what part is failing based on the behavior. This is a desktop with a fairly new 1060, but every other part is about 10 years old. So far I'm seeing two things: 1. Red pixels flashing all over the screen. I can only easily see them where the current color is black or red, but the flashing/static appears as bright red. This doesn't seem to be tied to heavy load or long uptime, but it does come and go. 2. The entire screen briefly flashing to static many times. This seems to happen when I load certain web pages, and then goes away when I close them. Is this definitely a GPU problem, or could it be the PSU or monitor? Is it possible it's a cable issue?