Is it better to cap frame rate with RTSS or NVCP v3 Limiter?

This question popped into my head after watching Battle(non)sense’s video about this here:





It’s been 3 years since he posted that video, and now I’m wondering if anything has changed since then.



With all the updates the RTSS received, and NVIDIA drivers released, have these frame rate limiters improved in a way so that the input lag is now closer to that of the in-game’s FPS limiters?



Also, what about frame times? Which of these two provides more consistent and stable frame times?



I don’t have proper tools to monitor input delay, and as frame times are concerned, I can only use MSI Afterburner’s OSD, so I was hoping you can help me with this, as it seems you’ve done plenty of testing with these tools,



So, out of these two, which one provides the least amount of input lag, and consistent, stable frame times?