Is it a bad idea to SLI sub cards of the same GPU type?

Araxie

Araxie

Flybye said:
Like taking an RTX 2080 and SLIing it with an RTX 2080 Ti?
it can't be done.. for SLI both cards have to be the same Model.. RTX 2080Ti with RTX 280ti and RTX 2080 with RTX 2080 and so on..
 
Flybye

Araxie said:
it can't be done.. for SLI both cards have to be the same Model.. RTX 2080Ti with RTX 280ti and RTX 2080 with RTX 2080 and so on..
What about the various models of TI?
Like a TI FTW3 with a TI FTW3 Ultra?
 
Araxie

Araxie

Flybye said:
What about the various models of TI?
Like a TI FTW3 with a TI FTW3 Ultra?
yup that can be done without issues.. in the past was recommended to link and sync memory clocks and core clocks of both cards but that's not an issue anymore.
 
