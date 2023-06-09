"Is Intel Actually Screwed?" ft. Gordon of PC World

erek
Hmm
"Steve and Gordon talk about Intel's Arc positioning, whether Intel will kill Arc, how people keep buying NVIDIA, and how AMD factors into all of this. The topic was filmed after the AMD RX 7600 and NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti launches, and happened to line-up exactly with an Intel price drop on the A750 Arc GPUs. This is meant to be a fun discussion and follows-up on our long-running series entitled "Is Intel Screwed?" where Gordon & Steve discuss Intel's position. This originally came about because of Ryzen's launch."
