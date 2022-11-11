Is holding a motherboard mandatory to test gpu ?

Hi guys,



im actually learning about diagnosing a faulty gpu and im making progress. Suspecting a GS7103 faulty on a RX580, no short on power stage. I only feed it with a psu lab from 8 pin connector but have no output on the gs7103. Do i need to power the 3.3v rail also ? Do i need to power the whole card both with motherboard and atx psu to target once for all the GS7103 ? Cheers