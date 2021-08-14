Is hiding SSID's still a security risk?

The Internet says that:

1. SSID's were never designed to be hidden

2. Hiding SSID's never prevented SSID's from being detected/discovered

3. Using hidden SSID's presents a security risk because it forces connected device advertise their preference for a hidden network



My questions:

A. Hiding SSID's doesn't prevent SSID's from being discovered, but isn't SSID name still necessary for someone to connect to a hidden SSID? There is no way to connect to a hidden SSID with a typical Android device without knowing SSID name.

B. Does using hidden SSID's (at home, for example) still present a security risk for modern devices and modern operating systems? Microsoft states that the problem only exists in old devices dating back to Windows XP and Windows Vista. I am not sure about Android, but all my devices use Android 11 and latest iOS.

C. Assuming modern router capabilities, modern client devices, and modern OS, are there any advantages of using hidden SSID's over openly-advertised SSID's?