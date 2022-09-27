Is HDR broken in Frostbite games (Battlefield 1/5/etc) for anybody else? Think Windows 11 may have broken HDR for older games

Code: render.DrawScreenInfo 1

A bit of a random question, but since I know a lot of people here have an HDR display I figured this would be a good place to ask:Can any of you try booting up Battlefield 1 or Battlefield 5 in HDR? Then hit ~ to bring up the console, and typeand see if HDR is listed as enabled or disabled?Also, what GPU/OS are you on?I'm wondering if Windows 11 HDR updates might have broken compatibility with older games. So far these (slightly) older Frostbite games are the only games I can't get HDR working on.