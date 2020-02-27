Is GT710 good enough to run 4k @60hz and 2nd monitor at 1080p?

Honestly, if you check out the list of supported resolutions, even ancient cards, like the Radeon 9800 series from the late 90s; they usually state they can do "resolutions up to XXXX" where XXXX was 4k resolution. For the time, pretty extreme resolutions as output. The catch-22 is monitors that supported that resolution costed the price of a house and there was NO way you could render gaming at that resolution. What it would do is render text-documents or spreadsheets at that resolution or stretch high resolution 720x480 (at the time) to that 4k. Rarely would it even upscale. There was no horsepower in the tank to game at that resolution if you happened to own a compatible monitor/projector/series of monitors. If that's all your CPA sister needs to do....then really anything after market will practically work.So it depends. Gaming at 4k on a GT710? Hahaha no. It's a $35 dollar video card. Unless your sister's definition of gaming is "Plants vs Zombies", "Wheel of Fortune", "Bejewled/Candy Crush", etc, that's the only way she'd be able to game at 4k with that card. 4k GAMING ultra or high quality with games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro 3, etc requires currently to get a semi-consistent average 45 FPS with minimums above 30 probably 2080 super or for 50 average // 40-25 min a 2080TI. The former card is about $700 and the later is closer to $900 ish. You could get some nice budget $250-$300 cards though that will give you fairly solid high-graphics details at 60 avg fps at 1080p in the latest games. Something like a new 2060.You'll probably have to wait until ~2028 to ~2030 until you can play today's games in 4k at the $35 dollar price mark. Like 4 more rounds of Moore's law.