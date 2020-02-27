Is GT710 good enough to run 4k @60hz and 2nd monitor at 1080p?

Looking for cheap GPU for my sister who is CPA. Just got the dell 34" wide monitor and she has 1080p 2nd monitor.
Googled for cheapest gpu for 4k and gt710 came up. Is that good enough?
And what is cheapest for doing dual 4k@60hz?
Me being active in early 2000, nvidia number I recon is GF3 Ti. Lol. This uncle needs your help.
