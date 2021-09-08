is GPU support bracket legit?

freeguy337
n00b
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2021
- Messages
- 1
hi guys,
i'm new to this so please be patient with me. I want to ask that if a support bracket really helps with GPU sag like some claimed? if they really helps, where do you buy them from? I see those on etsy with RGB lightings and they surely look cool. I came across this website https://www.knightowllabs.com/ but am not sure if it's legit.
i'm new to this so please be patient with me. I want to ask that if a support bracket really helps with GPU sag like some claimed? if they really helps, where do you buy them from? I see those on etsy with RGB lightings and they surely look cool. I came across this website https://www.knightowllabs.com/ but am not sure if it's legit.