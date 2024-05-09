Is Freesync on windowed applications available on AMD graphics cards?

I picked up an AMD RX5700 so my Linux experience wouldn't suck balls anymore. However, I immediately noticed that with the AMD graphics card, that Freesync does not engage anymore in fullscreen apps or from windowed-mode -fullscreen applications in Windows 7.
Is Freesync in windowed-app-mode simply not supported on AMD graphics cards, or is there a hidden setting that needs to be enabled in order to enable it? Thanks in advance.
