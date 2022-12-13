Is everything normal with the monitor (LG 27 GP850-B), should I be worried or is everything normal (good)? What do you think about this situation?

Sorry, I know I'm asking a stupid question, I just haven't had monitors like this before. I know that the monitor has ips glow and as I understand it is normal, but are there any other problems, for example, backlight bleed or something else? I took 6 photos with the brightness of the monitor 100%, 50% and 20%, and when taking a picture on the phone, I changed the brightness of the camera by default 50% (this is 1,3,5 photo) and the minimum 0% (2,4,6 photo) . Is everything okay with my monitor and can I just ignore it and enjoy this monitor?

