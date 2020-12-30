Is disk partitioning recommended prior to (or during) loading Win10 on new pc with one M2 1TB SSD?

Hi, It's been 5 years since I last built a pc and loaded Windows. My son and I just finished building his gaming PC and want to load Win10 tomorrow. It has a single 1TB M2 SDD for OS, utilities, game downloads, MS Office and personal files. If I load Windows 10 from a bootable USB stick, will Windows Disc Management automatically partition the disk in an optimal way, or must I partition the disk manually and, if the latter, how many partitions and of what size? Finally, if this PC is mainly for gaming, schoolwork and streaming services (netflix via chromecast) is there a strong reason to buy Win10 Pro or will home edition be fine? We will be using WiFi for networking. PC: Ryzen 3600; Rog Strix B550 mobo; Sapphire Pulse 5600xt; EVO 9700 1TB M2 SSD. Thank you for your feedback.