Is DDR5200 an OK speed for 13900K build? Or consider 5600 or 6000?

E

eddie500

Gawd
Joined
Jan 23, 2003
Messages
981
I'm building a PC for my father, and it will be a 13900K with 64gb of memory. I already purchased the Aorus Master Z790 DDR5 motherboard.

He just wants a fast computer and doesn't game, he intends to do video editing, but I can't convince him that this system is overkill.

My question is, I was looking at purchasing 64GB of ddr5 memory and see that the best price/speed ratio seems to be:

Corsair Vengeance 5200 2x32GB for $279.

Do you think I should just buy this, or do you think getting 5600 memory for $339 is worth the extra price?

Corsair Vengeance 5600 2x32GB for $339

If I go for 6000, any 2x32GB is in the mid $400's.

What would you guys do here for 64GB of DDR5? Or would you buy some other DDR5 memory?

Again, I'm leaning on the 5200 for $279, unless you think that is too slow and worth it to go faster?

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top