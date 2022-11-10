Is DDR5200 an OK speed for 13900K build? Or consider 5600 or 6000?

I'm building a PC for my father, and it will be a 13900K with 64gb of memory. I already purchased the Aorus Master Z790 DDR5 motherboard.



He just wants a fast computer and doesn't game, he intends to do video editing, but I can't convince him that this system is overkill.



My question is, I was looking at purchasing 64GB of ddr5 memory and see that the best price/speed ratio seems to be:



Corsair Vengeance 5200 2x32GB for $279.



Do you think I should just buy this, or do you think getting 5600 memory for $339 is worth the extra price?



Corsair Vengeance 5600 2x32GB for $339



If I go for 6000, any 2x32GB is in the mid $400's.



What would you guys do here for 64GB of DDR5? Or would you buy some other DDR5 memory?



Again, I'm leaning on the 5200 for $279, unless you think that is too slow and worth it to go faster?



Thanks