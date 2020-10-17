Is cyberpunk 2077 too big? Failure imminent?

Is it too big and doomed for failure?

  • Yes, too much to doo it's overwhelming.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, not at all, bigger is better; I'm excited!!:)) ♡

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Confusion. I am split on the issue.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • What is Cyberpunk2077?

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
994
Mates, since I am on borrowed time, taco will get straight to the point. It Is 11:24p.m.

Is Cyberpunk2077 becoming too big? Here's what I'm afraid of, lads. It is packed with so much content, you may get too lost in the game world, lose focus dare I say?

I've seen their trailers and it seems like they have this complete virtual life brewing inside the game. Don't get taco wrong, content is good, but is too much content...good?
 
