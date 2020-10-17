Is cyberpunk 2077 too big? Failure imminent?

UltraTaco
Gawd
Mates, since I am on borrowed time, taco will get straight to the point. It Is 11:24p.m.
Is Cyberpunk2077 becoming too big? Here's what I'm afraid of, lads. It is packed with so much content, you may get too lost in the game world, lose focus dare I say?
I've seen their trailers and it seems like they have this complete virtual life brewing inside the game. Don't get taco wrong, content is good, but is too much content...good?
