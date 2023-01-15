Is Crucial DDR4 Dual Rank Actually used on Anything?

Hey all - I'm getting frustrated on Crucial DDR4. In my various travels I wound up with 2 sticks of Crucial 8GB DDR4 2400. P/N is CT8G4DFD824A, where the last 'D' in the DFD sequence apparently calls out dual rank (not dual channel). DFS there would call out single rank. I tried to use the dual rank sticks in an HP Elitedesk 800 G2, and it wouldn't work. I used the Crucial memory finder and found that the DFS single rank would work, and then paid way too much for those modules. I figure no problem; I'll just sell the dual rank sticks on eBay. NOPE; nobody thinks they're worth anything. So I poke around on Crucial's site again and try to look up some older PCs available cheap that might use this, since I need an additional PC for another room. In some cases, the 16GB sticks will show that the dual rank will work, but always the 8GB sticks show as only DFS. Is this because Crucial doesn't want to bother to list dual rank modules when they can just cop out and list the single rank? Or do they truly not work? Is there something undesirable about these DDR4 dual rank modules? Thanks,



Mealtime