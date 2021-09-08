Is CPU Stepping still a thing for dual socket motherboards?

S

sysadm1n

n00b
Joined
Aug 6, 2021
Messages
5
We have a new dual socket Dell server with a single AMD 7302 3GHz. I want to add another AMD 7302 3GHz to the second socket. I went to our authorized dell seller and asked but they told me it might not work because the CPU stepping might not match. I remember in the past it was a thing but I don't really see much about it for newer hardware.

Anyone have any resources or reading material to share on it? If I have a server with a AMD 7302 3GHz can't I just buy another AMD 7302 3GHz to put in there?

Thanks.
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,463
It can matter and most builders are going to stick with strictly the same stepping. In reality it will probably work with any production cpus. Only time I could see it presenting a problem is a early engineering sample and retail chip.
 
B

bwang

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 6, 2011
Messages
1,042
As far as I know the processor which is specifically branded as "Epyc 7302" only ever had one revision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top