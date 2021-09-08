Is CPU Stepping still a thing for dual socket motherboards?

We have a new dual socket Dell server with a single AMD 7302 3GHz. I want to add another AMD 7302 3GHz to the second socket. I went to our authorized dell seller and asked but they told me it might not work because the CPU stepping might not match. I remember in the past it was a thing but I don't really see much about it for newer hardware.



Anyone have any resources or reading material to share on it? If I have a server with a AMD 7302 3GHz can't I just buy another AMD 7302 3GHz to put in there?



Thanks.