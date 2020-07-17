Is Corsair still a good brand for PSU?

I sure do miss the [H] PSU reviews. Seems like Corsair is still pretty solid but any new kids on the block that are better?
 
Seasonic probably takes the crown with their platinum series. But the high end corsair units still last a decade.
 
I've used Corsair regularly for my last 2-3 builds, and have had to use their RMA service twice. One was for a PSU failure and the other was a PSU recall, both times the experience was flawless.

With that said, I'm not sure if I ever read a poor Seasonic review. If there ever was a manufacturer who deserved a '[H] Lifetime Achievement Trophy', it's probably Seasonic.
 
I have cx750m in one of my PCs. The fan runs at 100% all the time. I can’t stand to use the system because of it.

my other system has a EVGA gold psu and I couldn’t be happier with it.
 
killrtech99 said:
I sure do miss the [H] PSU reviews. Seems like Corsair is still pretty solid but any new kids on the block that are better?
Generally speaking, Seasonic is going to be your best bet. Paul Johnson is still writing PSU reviews. Like me, he moved to TheFPSReview.com right after HardOCP shut down. He's back to doing the same kind of work he always had.
 
killrtech99 said:
I sure do miss the [H] PSU reviews. Seems like Corsair is still pretty solid but any new kids on the block that are better?
Depends on the underlying PSU they use.
They dont make their own, they rebrand or have custom versions made.
This varies with every PSU they release.

I had a Corsair AX750 PSU based on a decent Seasonic PSU that lasted me 8 years but started causing noise on the mains that could be heard on my hifi.
It had a 7 year warranty so did its job well.
Seasonic based PSUs have my vote, generally.
Its always wise to read up on a particular design.

Its not about whether Corsair is a good brand, its about whether the particular PSU they use for a particular model is worth considering.
 
Years ago I swore I'd never buy a Corsair PSU because they were really bad when they first started selling them. But now I run a Corsair RM650x, a series I picked specifically because it's very quiet and couldn't find any comparable models from other brands that didn't cost a fortune. It actually replaced a Seasonic which I hated because it was incredibly loud.
 
nimbulan said:
Years ago I swore I'd never buy a Corsair PSU because they were really bad when they first started selling them. But now I run a Corsair RM650x, a series I picked specifically because it's very quiet and couldn't find any comparable models from other brands that didn't cost a fortune. It actually replaced a Seasonic which I hated because it was incredibly loud.
When they started they did fine because they did not do anything other than rebrand products. Then they started getting more involved and the quality suffered and performance really stagnated. It was that way for a number of years. Then things got a bit better again but it has been a couple of years now since I have had a Corsair unit in for review. So, not going to guess at how things are now. I'll see if I get any more to review.
 
Corsair is still a pretty good brand as long as you avoid their lower end units like the the lower end stuff in the CX line.
 
I swiched to EVGA Supernova on my last build. Rock solid, 10 year warranty, powerful, quiet, love it.
 
jmilcher said:
Seasonic probably takes the crown with their platinum series. But the high end corsair units still last a decade.
I thought they were about even. No?

pendragon1 said:
lots of people grumbling about corsair coil whine too...
Which series?
The Rmx series is rated highly and although not silent, it's fairly quiet. The rm550x and rm650x were recorded at 14db approx. by Tom's Hardware.

That's not bad, right?

Seasonic Focus Gold and Platinum are pretty good too.
 
pavel said:
Which series?
The Rmx series is rated highly and although not silent, it's fairly quiet. The rm550x and rm650x were recorded at 14db approx. by Tom's Hardware.

That's not bad, right?

Seasonic Focus Gold and Platinum are pretty good too.
hx1000i is one. there are a couple threads here and in one the op says there are a bunch of people on corsairs forum complaining about it. its not loudness its coil whine though, that buzzy screechy noise under load.
 
