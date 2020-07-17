Is Corsair still a good brand for PSU?

killrtech99
I sure do miss the [H] PSU reviews. Seems like Corsair is still pretty solid but any new kids on the block that are better?
Generally speaking, Seasonic is going to be your best bet. Paul Johnson is still writing PSU reviews. Like me, he moved to TheFPSReview.com right after HardOCP shut down. He's back to doing the same kind of work he always had.
Depends on the underlying PSU they use.
When they started they did fine because they did not do anything other than rebrand products. Then they started getting more involved and the quality suffered and performance really stagnated. It was that way for a number of years. Then things got a bit better again but it has been a couple of years now since I have had a Corsair unit in for review. So, not going to guess at how things are now. I'll see if I get any more to review.Years ago I swore I'd never buy a Corsair PSU because they were really bad when they first started selling them. But now I run a Corsair RM650x, a series I picked specifically because it's very quiet and couldn't find any comparable models from other brands that didn't cost a fortune. It actually replaced a Seasonic which I hated because it was incredibly loud.
I thought they were about even. No?Seasonic probably takes the crown with their platinum series. But the high end corsair units still last a decade.
Which series?lots of people grumbling about corsair coil whine too...
hx1000i is one. there are a couple threads here and in one the op says there are a bunch of people on corsairs forum complaining about it. its not loudness its coil whine though, that buzzy screechy noise under load.Which series?
The Rmx series is rated highly and although not silent, it's fairly quiet. The rm550x and rm650x were recorded at 14db approx. by Tom's Hardware.
That's not bad, right?
Seasonic Focus Gold and Platinum are pretty good too.