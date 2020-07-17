Is Corsair still a good brand for PSU?

nimbulan said: Years ago I swore I'd never buy a Corsair PSU because they were really bad when they first started selling them. But now I run a Corsair RM650x, a series I picked specifically because it's very quiet and couldn't find any comparable models from other brands that didn't cost a fortune. It actually replaced a Seasonic which I hated because it was incredibly loud. Click to expand...

When they started they did fine because they did not do anything other than rebrand products. Then they started getting more involved and the quality suffered and performance really stagnated. It was that way for a number of years. Then things got a bit better again but it has been a couple of years now since I have had a Corsair unit in for review. So, not going to guess at how things are now. I'll see if I get any more to review.