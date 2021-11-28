Is Corsair HX1200i good enough?

sblantipodi
Hi there,
is there someone who have experience of Corsair HX1200i PSU?
Is it good enough for a single GPU system?
What about quality and reliability?
I will use it with a 3080ti and a 12900k OC.
I know that 1200w is too much for that system but hx1200i is the only one I have available now.
