Is Corsair HX1200i good enough?

Hi there,
is there someone who have experience of Corsair HX1200i PSU?

Is it good enough for a single GPU system?
What about quality and reliability?

I will use it with a 3080ti and a 12900k OC.

I know that 1200w is too much for that system but hx1200i is the only one I have available now.
 
It’s more than fine. Great customer service and warranty to boot.
 
