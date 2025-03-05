Is content still created in SDR and mapped to HDR these days?

Hdr400, HDR1000 etc are vesa performance standards but going back to the original questions intent, SDR content is usually targeting the limited colors in the SRGB or rec 709 color space. HDR content (even on a hdr400 monitor which is potato-spec for HDR) targets wide color spaces rec 2020 or DCI-p3. So the same RGB values passed to the monitor (eg 255,0,0) are expected to show different color hues and saturations in these color spaces when passed into a display in HDR mode. This is separate from the luminance differences that everyone focuses on for HDR modes.

Most pc monitors switch target color space when passes a hdr10 signal. If you force it into SRGB color space or clamp down to primaries to approximate srgb targets while in HDR mode (I can on my monitor) all the colors look very different than they should.

Windows 11 has a mode where it actively translates sdr color space content into hdr wide color spaces in desktop mode if you want to leave it on all the time, with mixed results depending on your display.

I would say most web content and youtube videos are still SRGB targeted rather than rec 2020 unless marked HDR.