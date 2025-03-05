Is content still created in SDR and mapped to HDR these days?

Is it still the most common/likely content mastering flow to create in SDR and then map to HDR or is some content created in HDR and mapped to SDR?
I probobly answer my own question when I say that it doesn't make much sense to develop/create in HDR and remap to SDR because there is only one SDR standard for the vast majority of content out there (sRGB/Rec.709), but there are multiple HDR standards. I've yet to see something like "mastered/created/developed in HDR400 (or HDR1000)", but I don't keep up with news in this area either.
