Is Asus upgrading all their chipset to support TPM?

https://www.asus.com/microsite/motherboard/ASUS-motherboards-Win11-ready/
I want to understand this, for the more expensive motherboard, such as dual Xeon CPU workstation motherboard, I don't see the chipset even listed? And yet for those older chipset, it says "To be Updated", for e.g., B360. Are they serious or are they just saying it?
And yet for chipset such as C600, which goes in my old dual Xeon CPU workstation motherboard, I don't even see it listed. And this motherboard is $600, much more than a B360 motherboard. But it looks like it doesn't support it
any Asus representative here?
