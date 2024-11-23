Is Asus upgrading all their chipset to support TPM?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,974
https://www.asus.com/microsite/motherboard/ASUS-motherboards-Win11-ready/

I want to understand this, for the more expensive motherboard, such as dual Xeon CPU workstation motherboard, I don't see the chipset even listed? And yet for those older chipset, it says "To be Updated", for e.g., B360. Are they serious or are they just saying it?

And yet for chipset such as C600, which goes in my old dual Xeon CPU workstation motherboard, I don't even see it listed. And this motherboard is $600, much more than a B360 motherboard. But it looks like it doesn't support it

any Asus representative here?
 
