Is Asus the only company that has swappable switches on their mice?

In all my years of using computer mice, i've found that the clicked is invariably the first thing that fails.



I'm currently using a Logitech G700 and in the seven years i've had i had to replace the clickers twice. Everything still works. Hell, even the original eneloop battery is still hanging on (barely), but not the clickers.



Since i suck at using a solder and i had to rely on other people to repair my G700, i figured swappable switches would be a great solution. Except only Asus seems to have them, and i'm not entirely sold on any of mice in their line up, for one reason or another.



Not sure why other companies aren't implementing this. I take it's because they know the clicker is the first thing to fail and they hope people wil just throw away their mouse and buy another one. Or maybe they think people won't care about it.