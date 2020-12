IMO, it is garbage. Fails to do any RGBLED modifications about 50% of the time, since it wants to reboot after every update (what on earth are they updating?) and locks out controls until the OS reboots. I've seen the device tree. The RGBLED controller is an USB device. There is no acceptable reason in this universe that an USB device driver requires the entire OS to reboot.If it's actually SMBus/I2C, it's even less excusable.afaik, icue works with Aura Sync nowadays, so if you aren't modifying the fan curve and use icue, then go with that. All I know, is if ASRock still has the RGBLED and fan curves settable in the BIOS without external software, I'm ditching ASUS next time around. I went ASUS this time against my better judgement, anyways.There is also OpenRGB (again, assuming you are going for RGBLED control), though I haven't used it.What's the only other function of Armoury Crate? Updating the chipset driver? It surely isn't updating the BIOS, since that's a separate program (ASUS EZ Update). Fan Control is in the AI Suite, still (that's a separate download).