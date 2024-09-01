Is Anyone Playing Games On A i9 13900k/kf or i9 14900k/kf Without the Microcode update?

MagnusFarseer
My specs.
Battlefield 2042
BF 2042 Driver version 24.6.1 On Orbital 128
80-100fps in most area but when it rained 70-80fps
BF 2042 24.5.1 Attica Harbour 64
80-100 FPS in most areas
Discarded 128
83-110 FPS in most areas
Hourglass 128
81-98 FPS in most areas
Post Upgrade
ASUS ROG HELIX GPU anti-sag holder
I played 1 game of Battlefield 2042 but I joined near the end of the match, I got a almost constant 95-108FPS, sometimes it went to 92 FPS on the map Spearhead. So it seems like I have gained a 10-15fps performance boost, pretty good considering most games are highly GPU intensive on 4k resolution and above. The ram is on 4800mhz mode though so it is not on it's maximum yet.
No crash at all, I might play for 4 hours right now without the microcode update. I usually play this game for 4-5 hours in one session.
Is anyone here who doesn't have a defective 13900k/14900k still playing games without the microcode update? Supposedly 40-50% of all CPU's are defective. I am gonna go take a risk now and play for 4 hours without the microcode update.
i7 12700kf (Speed optimizer on in Intel extreme tuning utility)
Veetroo V240 White CPU Liquid Cooler
Corsair T500 Masterbox White
Gigabyte AERO G Z790 Motherboard
Western Digital Black SN850x 2TB
16gb DDR5 4800mhz/5200mhz Kingston ram (was on 5200mhz mode)
White AsRock Taichi 7900XTX
