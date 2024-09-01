Is Anyone Playing Games On A i9 13900k/kf or i9 14900k/kf Without the Microcode update?

MagnusFarseer said: Does this count as manual overclocking? I am not sure if it does. I have had it overclocked above the stock settings, the second picture is what I currently have it at. I might install the microcode update in early november. Click to expand...

You use voltage offset and positive at that so it is much worse than running at stock profileI run manual v-core at 1.235V so I don't use any built-in in processor vcore requesting mechanisms.Downside of this is that CPU won't reduce voltage even when idling and I cannot really utilize turbo boost features so boost few cores when there is some power to spare courtesy of not using many cores. In practice however I never on any Intel CPU noticed significant difference between fixed clocks/vcore and when it downclocks to 800MHz and reduces voltage. Measured power draw from the wall. Same for core parking - it costs more performance than saves power as miniscule as performance differences actually are.Loosing turbo boost is worse but really this is the kind of case which matter when running single aplication that itself doesn't use much CPU cores - normally maximum turbo boost is up to two threads which isn't all that useful. Like you have 60x multiplier but you won't really see it in modern games except some parts of loading operations where CPU mostly uses single core will be slightly faster - in this case 11% faster on your 6GHz overclock than my all-core 5.4GHz clocks. 11% for only part of the algorithm and 3% for most part... yeah, I doubt it will make that much difference in actual loading times and game performance. In game itself its 5.6 vs 5.4 - 3.7% difference.If anything 56x fixed makes more sense as then you can optimize vcore. I found too much increase of power consumption for 5.6GHz compared to 5.4GHz for it to be worth it for 3.7% more performance. Still in this case if you used fixed vcore you would avoid any voltage control bugs and having to tune loadlines - which don't matter with fixed vcore.So yeah, I probably need not worry too much about microcode but you should definitely install it ASAP and then the next 0x12B because Intel in the meantime released some further fixes.p.s. I actually reduced voltages across the CPU and main voltage for the CPU called AUX voltage on my system is... wait for it... 1.56VNot entirely sure if that is useful or even safe but it is in this case lower than 1.6V which was what killed CPUs.For reference I definitely could use 1.53V. I did experience boot loop issues at 1.5V or 1.51V. I did decide to just calculate delta between 1.5V and v-core I use and substract it from default 1.8V for AUX which gave 1.56V value and use that. No issues noted.Where it comes to power consumption... hard to say because even run to run difference are quite large. Similar results for other voltages - found minimums and went with slightly larger values - still much smaller than what I had on auto. And why I didn't install microcode yet. I guess when 0x12B releases I will install it.