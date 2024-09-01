Is Anyone Playing Games On A i9 13900k/kf or i9 14900k/kf Without the Microcode update?

My specs.

i7 12700kf (Speed optimizer on in Intel extreme tuning utility)​

Veetroo V240 White CPU Liquid Cooler​

Corsair T500 Masterbox White​

Gigabyte AERO G Z790 Motherboard​

Western Digital Black SN850x 2TB​

16gb DDR5 4800mhz/5200mhz Kingston ram (was on 5200mhz mode)​

White AsRock Taichi 7900XTX​


Battlefield 2042
BF 2042 Driver version 24.6.1 On Orbital 128
80-100fps in most area but when it rained 70-80fps
BF 2042 24.5.1 Attica Harbour 64
80-100 FPS in most areas
Discarded 128
83-110 FPS in most areas
Hourglass 128
81-98 FPS in most areas



Post Upgrade

i9 13900k (Speed optimizer on in Intel extreme tuning utility)​

SAMA SM360 White Adjustable Liquid Cooler LCD Display

Corsair T500 Masterbox White​

AsRock Steel Legend Z790​

Western Digital Black SN850x 2TB​

G.SKILL Trident Z5 Royal RGB 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 6400MHz CL32 Silver

White AsRock Taichi 7900XTX​

Sound Blaster AE-5 Plus (Have not tried it yet, using MOBO Nahmic audio supported software sound first)

ASUS ROG HELIX GPU anti-sag holder

I played 1 game of Battlefield 2042 but I joined near the end of the match, I got a almost constant 95-108FPS, sometimes it went to 92 FPS on the map Spearhead. So it seems like I have gained a 10-15fps performance boost, pretty good considering most games are highly GPU intensive on 4k resolution and above. The ram is on 4800mhz mode though so it is not on it's maximum yet.

No crash at all, I might play for 4 hours right now without the microcode update. I usually play this game for 4-5 hours in one session.

Is anyone here who doesn't have a defective 13900k/14900k still playing games without the microcode update? Supposedly 40-50% of all CPU's are defective. I am gonna go take a risk now and play for 4 hours without the microcode update.
 
get the firmware update. the chip shipped with too aggressive of a power/clock target to hit benchmark targets and degrades over time. some code paths, especially shader compilation, seem to really stress the cores. it's not going to die over 4 hours but over thousands of accumulated hours you will see some loss of performance.
 
get the firmware update. the chip shipped with too aggressive of a power/clock target to hit benchmark targets and degrades over time. some code paths, especially shader compilation, seem to really stress the cores. it's not going to die over 4 hours but over thousands of accumulated hours you will see some loss of performance.
I thought it might have crashed playing for 4 hours but it didn't after playing for 2.8 hours, I didn't play for 4-5 hours since it is so early in the morning and I should sleep.


https://www.asrock.com/MB/Intel/Z790 Steel Legend WiFi/index.asp#BIOS I assume the recent version has everything in it that the previous versions have right? Or do I have to download all of them? I currently have version 11.02.
 
Just download the latest version of your manufacturers bios and you should be good to go.
 
Welp. My 14900k will no longer hold/boot with XMP on. Guess she, or my mobo, is givining up the ghost :cry:
I at least wanted it to last till both Zen 5 and Arrow Lake came out. (Copper IHS so RMA aint gonna happen)
 
Its on the 129 microcode. Can't even run normal memory speed in Gear 1. Guess I might become a CAMM2 early adopter now.
 
I went from Bios 1661 to 1662 to 1663 last night on my Asus Tuf Z790 Plus wifi I ran one game and one benchmarch Intel XTU.
The upgrade process was the smoothest with 1663 but the Bios on the Asus website says it's for non K cpus I read something about an update later on in the year for K series.
I fired up one game Flintlock and didn't have an issue. The 1662 was the Beta version so I was kinda willing to update when Asus updated that.
 
I went from Bios 1661 to 1662 to 1663 last night on my Asus Tuf Z790 Plus wifi I ran one game and one benchmarch Intel XTU.
The upgrade process was the smoothest with 1663 but the Bios on the Asus website says it's for non K cpus I read something about an update later on in the year for K series.
I fired up one game Flintlock and didn't have an issue. The 1662 was the Beta version so I was kinda willing to update when Asus updated that.
BIOS 1663 has microcode 0129, which fixes the elevated VMIN/voltage issue, for all affected CPUs.

The bit about non-K cpus is likely for running them at their stock power limit. Instead of automatically increasing their power limit. Now you have to do that yourself.
 
I haven't updated microcode yet because my stupid MSI mobo resets all settings during update - including OC profiles.
But I run manual settings with ~1.23V v-core so I am ~0.37 volts away from dangerous voltages - or in other words not affected by all this drama.

If you don't do manual OC with manual fixed voltage you have to update the BIOS.
Unless you want to constantly worry CPU is degrading and should any game crash worry its already degraded. I see no point to expose yourself to this nonsense - even if you can RMA it when it actually degrades why deliberately break the CPU and in such bad fashion?
 
I haven't updated microcode yet because my stupid MSI mobo resets all settings during update - including OC profiles.
But I run manual settings with ~1.23V v-core so I am ~0.37 volts away from dangerous voltages - or in other words not affected by all this drama.
I always take detailed pics of my bios settings, with my phone. Before I update the bios.

My Asrock AM5 board actually makes you disable RAM overclocks or XMP, before you can update the bios.
Probably to prevent a bad OC from corrupting the BIOS.
 
I haven't updated microcode yet because my stupid MSI mobo resets all settings during update - including OC profiles.
But I run manual settings with ~1.23V v-core so I am ~0.37 volts away from dangerous voltages - or in other words not affected by all this drama.

If you don't do manual OC with manual fixed voltage you have to update the BIOS.
Unless you want to constantly worry CPU is degrading and should any game crash worry its already degraded. I see no point to expose yourself to this nonsense - even if you can RMA it when it actually degrades why deliberately break the CPU and in such bad fashion?
Yea it's a giant PITA to suddenly have apps/games crashing out of nowhere and then have to deal with an RMA.

And most/all boards completely wipe settings when flashed. Pretty much have to as it can lead to issues otherwise. Same reason why you never should load an old profile even if you can, for example from a saved profile on a USB drive.

I ended up running fixed voltage as I don't think I'll ever trust adaptive on this platform again.
 
I haven't updated microcode yet because my stupid MSI mobo resets all settings during update - including OC profiles.
But I run manual settings with ~1.23V v-core so I am ~0.37 volts away from dangerous voltages - or in other words not affected by all this drama.

If you don't do manual OC with manual fixed voltage you have to update the BIOS.
Unless you want to constantly worry CPU is degrading and should any game crash worry its already degraded. I see no point to expose yourself to this nonsense - even if you can RMA it when it actually degrades why deliberately break the CPU and in such bad fashion?
I still haven't updated to the most recent microcode patch, my CPU hasn't crashed once. I have crashed sometimes in a game but it is rare and it is always a GPU crash on my White AsRock Taichi 7900XTX, recent one was in Command and Conquer Renegade multiplayer but I think it crashed because I had a twitch girl live streaming on chrome minimized on mute while I was in the game full screen.

Does this count as manual overclocking? I am not sure if it does. I have had it overclocked above the stock settings, the second picture is what I currently have it at. I might install the microcode update in early november.

1054604_0914231A9DD281D6E6A49EFBF6E440F9B830B911.png


overlock1.jpg
 
Does this count as manual overclocking? I am not sure if it does. I have had it overclocked above the stock settings, the second picture is what I currently have it at. I might install the microcode update in early november.
You use voltage offset and positive at that so it is much worse than running at stock profile 😵

I run manual v-core at 1.235V so I don't use any built-in in processor vcore requesting mechanisms.
Downside of this is that CPU won't reduce voltage even when idling and I cannot really utilize turbo boost features so boost few cores when there is some power to spare courtesy of not using many cores. In practice however I never on any Intel CPU noticed significant difference between fixed clocks/vcore and when it downclocks to 800MHz and reduces voltage. Measured power draw from the wall. Same for core parking - it costs more performance than saves power as miniscule as performance differences actually are.

Loosing turbo boost is worse but really this is the kind of case which matter when running single aplication that itself doesn't use much CPU cores - normally maximum turbo boost is up to two threads which isn't all that useful. Like you have 60x multiplier but you won't really see it in modern games except some parts of loading operations where CPU mostly uses single core will be slightly faster - in this case 11% faster on your 6GHz overclock than my all-core 5.4GHz clocks. 11% for only part of the algorithm and 3% for most part... yeah, I doubt it will make that much difference in actual loading times and game performance. In game itself its 5.6 vs 5.4 - 3.7% difference.

If anything 56x fixed makes more sense as then you can optimize vcore. I found too much increase of power consumption for 5.6GHz compared to 5.4GHz for it to be worth it for 3.7% more performance. Still in this case if you used fixed vcore you would avoid any voltage control bugs and having to tune loadlines - which don't matter with fixed vcore.

So yeah, I probably need not worry too much about microcode but you should definitely install it ASAP and then the next 0x12B because Intel in the meantime released some further fixes.

p.s. I actually reduced voltages across the CPU and main voltage for the CPU called AUX voltage on my system is... wait for it... 1.56V 🫣
Not entirely sure if that is useful or even safe but it is in this case lower than 1.6V which was what killed CPUs.
For reference I definitely could use 1.53V. I did experience boot loop issues at 1.5V or 1.51V. I did decide to just calculate delta between 1.5V and v-core I use and substract it from default 1.8V for AUX which gave 1.56V value and use that. No issues noted.
Where it comes to power consumption... hard to say because even run to run difference are quite large. Similar results for other voltages - found minimums and went with slightly larger values - still much smaller than what I had on auto. And why I didn't install microcode yet. I guess when 0x12B releases I will install it.
 
Just installed the latest BIOS patch on my 13900KS after not bothering for a while. The new BIOS was issued in late September so it's the final microcOde update.
I noticed a huge improvement in voltage ⚡. Before I was able to only undervolt -0.105v at stock 5.6/4.3 on the 13900KS
Now after the new update I can undervolt a massive -0.200v except with a higher OC at 5.7/4.4 all at below 1.3v.
I didn't believe the new BIOS would help a tuned CPU but now I strongly advise updating to the latest BIOs patch if you're on 13/14 gen well worth it.
Full OCCT load won't go past 70C and stays under 250w. This is with hyperthreading disabled by the way. Super happy with this update on the Z790 Aorus Master although similar results should be possible with any Z790? This just breathed new life into my existing setup which was already very potent but now even better!
 
