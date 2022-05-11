Is any sense to test ram test by Karhu Ram Test or memtest?

Hi,pc:
12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73
2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600MHZ in GEAR 1
RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte Gaming
Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4 bios F5
SSD 1 TB NVM PCIE
Seasonic Px 1300 Platinum Prime
Hi all. Is any sense to check memory by Karhu Ram Test ( i have that program ) ? I asking because i dont had crashing in games,just asking. Thx. I am bit nervous.
