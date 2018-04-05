Is an nvme ssd worth it on this motherboard?

Gigabyte Z97X-SLI rev 1.0 motherboard. Gigabyte website says max speed is 10 GB/s. It currently has a SATA 3 ssd. My understanding is that SATA 3 is 600 MB/s and NVME is 3500 MB/s. I do not know how to translate GB/s to MB/s. But I am guessing a board this old would not allow NVME to achieve its max speed. And therefore the SSD upgrade would not be worthwhile. Is this correct?