Is an nvme ssd worth it on this motherboard?

Gigabyte Z97X-SLI rev 1.0 motherboard. Gigabyte website says max speed is 10 GB/s. It currently has a SATA 3 ssd. My understanding is that SATA 3 is 600 MB/s and NVME is 3500 MB/s. I do not know how to translate GB/s to MB/s. But I am guessing a board this old would not allow NVME to achieve its max speed. And therefore the SSD upgrade would not be worthwhile. Is this correct?

https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/GA-Z97X-SLI-rev-10#ov
 
It will take full advantage of whatever NVME SSD you want to drop in there just fine, that's why the slot is there.
 
biggles said:
Does this mean that 10 GB/s is greater than 3500 MB/s?
Click to expand...
ROFL, yes... 10 GB/s is 10,240MB/s.

That 10GB/s maximum is a theoretical limit, it's the limit of the 4x PCIE lanes that the NVME drive uses. Remember, an m.2 (the PCIE type, anyway) SSD essentially is a direct connection to the PCIE bus.

Long story short, the fastest NVME drives today don't come anywhere near saturating that bandwidth limit. Buy whatever PCIE / NVME m.2 SSD you want, pop it in the board, and enjoy blistering fast speeds. :)
 
One more question, will an m.2 NVME ssd work as a boot drive on this motherboard? My understanding is that, for some of the older boards, m.2 drives would work but not as a boot drive. I could not find any notes on this on the Gigabyte website (or in the bios download, which had no included notes).
 
I run a GA-Z97N-WIFI ITX mobo and boot from a m.2 nvme ssd fine. I would suspect you will be fine, Just make sure bios is up to date.
 
It is 10Gbit, not 10GByte, so a max of 1.250 MByte read/write.

Annotation 2020-09-05 121742.png


And from the manual:
M.2, SATA Express, and SATA3 4/5 connectors can only be used one at a time. The SATA3 4/5
connectors will become unavailable when an M.2 SSD is installed.
 
