is an ati rage fury maxx worth anything?

T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,350
we all know that old is new again...people paying top dollar for nostalgia. prices have increased over the last couple years.

found on kijiji someone selling an old radeon 9600....except the pic is defiantly the older rage fury maxx. as in it's a pic of it in the box for the 9600, not a stock image. i know they're not common cards, but do they go for a decent price to collectors these days? they weren't exactly a good card at the time.

of course the other problem is testing it. i have not owned an AGP slot system for about 20 years. so far can't find anyone with one lying around either.

so do you guys think i could flip it or is it worthless?
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,911
It's definitely a collectable card to the right person.

Getting the right setup can be difficult if you don't have old hardware lying around though. The Fury MAXX only works on Windows 98SE/ME because of how the GPUs are exposed to the AGP bus. Windows NT, 2000 and later don't support the configuration and will only see one of the GPUs and treat it like a regular Fury Pro video card.

I have a bunch of old AGP systems I could test the card in, but I'm pretty sure I'm nowhere near you.
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2020
Messages
740
Yeah I got one of these and the box for it, never was that great of a card. Along with OS and driver issues, made it a pain to use it back then.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,911
The stuttering from the AFR setup the MAXX used definitely made it difficult to get a good experience on the card. Too bad ATI didn't offer any other type of rendering like later SLi/Crossfire setups did that made stuttering less of an issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top