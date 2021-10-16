is an ati rage fury maxx worth anything?

we all know that old is new again...people paying top dollar for nostalgia. prices have increased over the last couple years.



found on kijiji someone selling an old radeon 9600....except the pic is defiantly the older rage fury maxx. as in it's a pic of it in the box for the 9600, not a stock image. i know they're not common cards, but do they go for a decent price to collectors these days? they weren't exactly a good card at the time.



of course the other problem is testing it. i have not owned an AGP slot system for about 20 years. so far can't find anyone with one lying around either.



so do you guys think i could flip it or is it worthless?