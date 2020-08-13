Is Akamai Safe?

Hi Guys,
I was going through the control panel on my laptop and noticed the Akamai software on it. I learnt about Akamai by reading this article On Akamai, but I still don't know whether I should keep it in my laptop or remove it? Is it safe for me to remove Akamai from my laptop? Is it safe to remove it from my laptop, how do I remove it? Any help would be appreciated.
