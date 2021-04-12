Is a used GT 710 from eBay a bad idea? Just need a cheap GPU to perform data recovery on a system whose iGPU is not working.

I have an old 3770K system that I need to boot into to pull some data off of it as well as run some tools to try to migrate the Windows install.



Issue is, I can almost never get video out of it. Out of the 15 or so times I tried to boot it, I only got video once or twice. It doesn't appear to be stuck POSTing since the post-code display on it appears to be stating it finished posting, and it responds to ctrl-alt-del as well as gives a successful post beep, but it displays no video through it's internal HDMI or DisplayPort ports. The monitor springs to life for a second detecting SOMETHING.... but then goes into standby stating no HDMI signal.



I have no idea if this happened recently or if it's video has been dead a while ago because I used to have a dedicated card in it for years, which is now in another system.



So I figured it would be best to just get some cheap GPU for now just to use it, something like that could come in handy for future system debugging anyway.



From what I understand, the GT 710 seems to be the go-to for something like this..... or at least was. According to YouTube videos from 2016 this was apparently a $35 card.... but I see it selling in the $50-70 range now.



However, I see used ones on eBay for $20-30. Is there any reason I should not get one of these cheap used ones? Is there such a thing as a bootleg or fake GT 710 market that I would need to worry about? Or something that would work better for this use case? Nvidia is not necessary.... but it would be preferred as the system ran off an Nvidia card and I don't want to install drivers for AMD cards since I want to try to migrate the install to another Nvidia system.