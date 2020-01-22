Is a smartwatch a decent option for Medical Care Alerts for Seniors?

Discussion in 'Smart Phones and Devices' started by biggles, Jan 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM.

  1. Jan 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM #1
    biggles

    biggles [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,877
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2005
    I have a friend, 86 years old and living on their own with not much contact from direct family. Have known her about 15 years. Apple Watch 4 and 5 have fall detection. Galaxy Watch Active 2 also has the sensor, although this feature has not been activated yet (probably due to pending regulatory approval).

    This friend does not have a smartphone. So I assume she would need the LTE version of one of these smartwatches.

    Is this a decent option? I know there are other options but they have monthly service fees. This option would not be as good. But better than nothing like things are now.
     
    biggles, Jan 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM
    biggles, Jan 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM #2
    CHANG3D

    CHANG3D [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,832
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2010
    I strongly suggest that you stick with a medical alert company than going through an Apple Watch LTE without an iPhone.

    first, the watch is not made to be an medical alert alternative.

    second, the watch could be set up with call 911 directly. How you set it up without an iPhone or iPad is unknown to me. Medical Alert companies have call centers, and they could call family and friends first before going 911. And they could talk to the 911 operators with information on the client. For example, if your friend fallen and hit her head and can’t talk to 911 herself, the operator could talk to 911 for her and describe that a senior citizen with so and so problems has fallen and is unresponsive. Heck, they may even address the paramedics on how to unlock the doors.

    there is a various number of other reasons why an Apple Watch is not a good alternative to a medical alert plan. Life Alert is expensive, but there are other companies with cheaper plans that’s also ranked better than Life Alert. Check Consumer Reports etc.
     
    CHANG3D, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM
    CHANG3D, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM
    #2