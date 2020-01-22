Is a smartwatch a decent option for Medical Care Alerts for Seniors?

I have a friend, 86 years old and living on their own with not much contact from direct family. Have known her about 15 years. Apple Watch 4 and 5 have fall detection. Galaxy Watch Active 2 also has the sensor, although this feature has not been activated yet (probably due to pending regulatory approval). This friend does not have a smartphone. So I assume she would need the LTE version of one of these smartwatches. Is this a decent option? I know there are other options but they have monthly service fees. This option would not be as good. But better than nothing like things are now.