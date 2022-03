no it is not overkill.. i gamed with my ps5 on a 1440p monitor (meaning my PS5 was running at 1080p since it doesn't support 1440p like Xbox) and i was very pleased with how games looked on it. clearly native 4k would be better, but you could definitely see the improved image quality via super sampling (i.e. the higher res image being downscaled to 1080p). some of the ps5 games (or ps4 games with ps5 updates) have 60 fps modes that run at or around 1440p which means at 1080p you're *still* getting a nice supersampled image running those modes.and of course the console is ready whenever you do upgrade your display