Is a more modern CPU better for gaming?

I have an Intel 2600k CPU (4c/8t@3.4ghz), which is 10 years old, and an Nvidia 2070. I was wondering if a more modern CPU would be better for games so I checked two comparisons at 3DMark between a 2600k+2070 test and a 5600x+2070 test (stock CPU speeds and very similer GPU speeds). If I'm interpreting the results correctly the FPS difference between two CPUs seems to be around only %3-5 which doesn't seem enough to warrant an upgrade. Am I thinking wrong about these results or only speed and core/thread count matters when it comes to gaming?