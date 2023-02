SlapShot said: I didnt think I should have any issues, but I have just read two reviews of 7900 XT's where they commented that you want at least an 850w power supply. Click to expand...

Technically, the reviews are stating that as a ballpark. Not all PSUs are created equally. Technically, even a decent 500-600 Watt Power Supply should be able to handle that Card and a mid range system.Don't get all caught up in the Bronze / Gold / Platinum stuff (a lot of this is total paid for BS), you just need to see how many AMPs the PCI-E lanes on the PSU will sustain and how close to it's rating it is. You'll spend some money, but typically Seasonic PSUs have been nearly bulletproof in build quality. If you have a 650 and you wonder if it can handle it, check your total power load and do some research on your PSU.