Is a Dell 1100W Server 12V Power Supply Useful for anything else?

The edge connector on the right side is going to have two pins you short together for it to turn on, you just need to figure out which two.



Use a multimeter on the right edge connector to the PSU housing and find a ground pin. Once you find a ground pin, plug the PSU in and probe from that pin to the other pins. There's probably going to be a couple of standby rails, in addition to a power good signal, which will be around 5v. The power on pin will likely be 2-5v, you can try shorting this pin to ground and see if it turns on.



You may want to attach a load to the power supply though, some PSUs can be damaged if powered up with no load.



Those high wattage server PSUs can be made into a bench power supply with variable voltage using a buck, boost or buck-boost converter. You can even add some cheap volt/amp displays to see the load on the psu.



If I could find one of those for $5, I'd be all over it.