Is a Dell 1100W Server 12V Power Supply Useful for anything else?

Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,569
I have a chance to get These 1100W Dell server power supplies for around $2 - $5 each but they have what looks to be a giant card edge connector 2 big traces which I assume is +12V and ground and some smaller ones which I assume are for control and signals to the server.
Can I use these for anything else? I can solder 2 wires for the +12 and ground but I'm lost for the controls and how to make it turn on as no green wire or any DC output wires other then the card edge type thing.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,766
I guess grab them and try to mod one, if it doesn't work, sell them for $30-50 each.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,903
The edge connector on the right side is going to have two pins you short together for it to turn on, you just need to figure out which two.

Use a multimeter on the right edge connector to the PSU housing and find a ground pin. Once you find a ground pin, plug the PSU in and probe from that pin to the other pins. There's probably going to be a couple of standby rails, in addition to a power good signal, which will be around 5v. The power on pin will likely be 2-5v, you can try shorting this pin to ground and see if it turns on.

You may want to attach a load to the power supply though, some PSUs can be damaged if powered up with no load.

Those high wattage server PSUs can be made into a bench power supply with variable voltage using a buck, boost or buck-boost converter. You can even add some cheap volt/amp displays to see the load on the psu.

If I could find one of those for $5, I'd be all over it.
 
Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,569
GiGaBiTe said:
You may want to attach a load
Click to expand...
Is an old car head light enough 55/65W replaced because the 55W low beam filament is broken
GiGaBiTe said:
Those high wattage server PSUs can be made into a bench power supply with variable voltage using a buck, boost or buck-boost converter. You can even add some cheap volt/amp displays to see the load on the psu.
Click to expand...
Link to said project? 12VDC is the maximum though 24VDC would be nice though
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,903
Format _C: said:
Link to said project? 12VDC is the maximum though 24VDC would be nice though
Click to expand...

It's DIY. I can tell you what to get if you need 24V, but you'll have to rig it up.

300W buck-boost module, you can hang multiples of these off the 12v rail(s)
https://www.ebay.com/itm/254638586927?hash=item3b49a47c2f:g:5WoAAOSwx5pfcTfE

or a 1500w version:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/352910171328?epid=23047277319&hash=item522b15dcc0:g:jocAAOSwE91eBsNa

LCD volt/amp panel:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/282085879021

You'll also need some good copper wire, probably 14 or 12 AWG to wire it all up. if you plan on using 1100W.

If you don't want to screwdriver the tiny pots on the buck-boost modules, you can find their values and get larger panel mount types with knobs.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/334172813736?hash=item4dce4079a8:g:E44AAOSwRpVfCsCC

Just make sure you match the values from the existing board mounted one, remove it and solder wires to the panel mount one with a knob.

You'll also need some sort of output lugs and a project box to hold it all in.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/313690549187

I've used smaller 12v supplies to repair monitors with blown power boards, and using a buck/boost module makes it easy to get the other power rails. They just look silly with a big power brick hanging off the back, but who cares since they work.
 
Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,569
GiGaBiTe said:
You'll also need some good copper wire, probably 14 or 12 AWG to wire it all up. if you plan on using 1100W.
Click to expand...
Is sold wire OK? I have a bunch of 'extra' THHN and some scraps from Romex cables both black white red and the bare copper ground wire.
 
Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,569
cpufrost said:
Solid conductors are fine if you aren't moving things around a lot.
Click to expand...
I guess I can use that for the internal wiring for this then.
I also got 'extra' primary (Low voltage) wire in 14AWG used for car stereo installation back in my high school days! No sub or power amps just a standard head unit in an older car. Needed a constant 12V for a modern head unit the older car lacked that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top