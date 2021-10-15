Is a Dell 1100W Server 12V Power Supply Useful for anything else?

Format _C:
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 3,569
I have a chance to get These 1100W Dell server power supplies for around $2 - $5 each but they have what looks to be a giant card edge connector 2 big traces which I assume is +12V and ground and some smaller ones which I assume are for control and signals to the server.
Can I use these for anything else? I can solder 2 wires for the +12 and ground but I'm lost for the controls and how to make it turn on as no green wire or any DC output wires other then the card edge type thing.
Can I use these for anything else? I can solder 2 wires for the +12 and ground but I'm lost for the controls and how to make it turn on as no green wire or any DC output wires other then the card edge type thing.