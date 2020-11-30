Is a 17" laptop really worth the extra expense over a 15"?

Looking at getting a Gaming laptop in the $1000 to 1200 range. I am looking at the Asus Tuf A17, I like that it has the 90wh battery but I also am thinking about the A15 which also has the 90wh battery and is cheaper for the same specs. I been kind of set on the 17" laptops but recently I have been wondering if the size difference is really worth it, I mean a 17" laptop is actually 17.3" and a 15 is actually 15.6" that's 1.7" difference. I have never even looked at a 17" laptop before, I don't know how they look/feel when using one. I have used 15" laptops before I know they feel small but that's compared to my 24" desktop.

